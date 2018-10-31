Connect with us

Powell, John C.

HURON/FLORAL CITY FL.: March 30, 1948 /Oct.28, 2018. Son of Gerald E. Powell and Alice Waldorf Powell Richardson  and Maurice Richardson. He is survived by his wife Cindy daughters Karen Powell (Glyde Dora), Allison Powell, Melissa Powell (Chris Horn) 4 grandchildren Alexis Dora, Blake Dora, Makenna Massey, Parker Kyle. John was a Bay Rat growing up on LeRoy Island Sodus Bay. His love of the water and history of the town he became the historian, wrote a few books on local history and also worked as the Zoning and Codes officer. There will be no calling hours or service per his request. Private burial in Rose Cemetery Contributions  to the Huron Historical or of ones choice.

