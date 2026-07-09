Powell, Katherine L.

Port Byron: Katherine L. Powell of Port Byron NY passed away on July 4, 2026 at the age of 87. She was born in Brighton, NY and was one of ten children of Evelyn (Male) Lawson and Herbert Lawson.

Katherine is survived by her husband Dale Powell of Port Byron; son Kenneth Powell (Doreen) of Red Creek; daughter Amy Bloss (Scott) of Cato; granddaughter Elizabeth Bloss of Cato; sister Margaret Watts of Manchester; and brother Walter Lawson of Newark.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Conquest Fire Department, 10351 Slayton Road, Port Byron NY 13140 on Katherine’s behalf.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.