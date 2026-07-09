What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Powell, Katherine L.

July 9, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Port Byron: Katherine L. Powell of Port Byron NY passed away on July 4, 2026 at the age of 87. She was born in Brighton, NY and was one of ten children of Evelyn (Male) Lawson and Herbert Lawson.

Katherine is survived by her husband Dale Powell of Port Byron; son Kenneth Powell (Doreen) of Red Creek; daughter Amy Bloss (Scott) of Cato; granddaughter Elizabeth Bloss of Cato; sister Margaret Watts of Manchester; and brother Walter Lawson of Newark.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Conquest Fire Department, 10351 Slayton Road, Port Byron NY 13140 on Katherine’s behalf.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.