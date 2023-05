WOLCOTT: Today we share the passing of Nathalina Powell who found peace on April 13, 2023. She left this world comforted by her loving son at her side in the home she shared with her husband since 1946. You leave behind your sons, Barry, and Terry, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a world of those that will miss you deeply. We’ll take peace in knowing you have been reunited with your loving husband of 68 years. We will always hold in our memories the way you affectionately called others "doll", the way you always made sure others were fed, and reminded us "we have pie for after supper", keeping us warm in homemade scarves, and a lifetime of stories and laughs. The world was blessed with 100 years of Nathalina Powell. Rest peacefully now, knowing you will always be loved.