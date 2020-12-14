Power, Gregory J.

NEWARK: Age 64, passed away early Saturday morning, December 12, 2020 with his loving family by his side after an 8-year courageous and unrelenting battle with cancer. Greg was born in Auburn, New York on May 24, 1956 to the late John and Margaret Power. He was a graduate of Auburn High School, St. Lawrence University and Albany Law School. He retired from the Sodus, New York law firm of DeValk, Power, Lair and Warner, and from the Wayne County Public Defender’s Office, where he zealously represented his clients for nearly 35 years. He will be remembered for his quick wit, jovial spirit and his love of family and friends. Greg enjoyed hiking and sports, and rarely missed a swim meet or lacrosse game, where he boisterously cheered on his kids. Greg is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jilann Power (Campbell); his daughter Chelsea; son Kyle; his sister Pamela (James) Perkins; brothers-in-law John Campbell (Carolyn) and William Campbell (Jill), many nieces and nephews, beloved friends and co-workers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Greg’s memory to the American Lung Association at www.action.lung.org. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551.