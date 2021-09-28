Power, Ruth (Wilcox)

MACEDON: Ruth (Wilcox) Power, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Clifton Springs Hospital under Comfort Care. Ruth was born on April 16, 1929 to Walter and Catherine (Moore) Wilcox in Macedon, NY. She was married to Wayne (Sonny) Power on April 23, 1949 at the Power Homestead on Route 96 in Farmington, NY. Ruth graduated from Fairport High School and had worked at the American Can and at a bank until the children were born. She then stayed home with the children until 1978. In 1978, she became employed as a cafeteria monitor at Macedon Elementary School, where she worked until 1999. She and Sonny lived on Route 31 in Macedon, where they had lived for most of their almost 72 years of married life.

She enjoyed crocheting (Christmas stockings, hand towels, blankets), sewing (nightgowns for daughters/granddaughters), puzzles, watching the Buffalo Bills (sorry San Francisco fans), and loved being around her children/grandchildren/great grandchildren and her TN family.

Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Wayne (Sonny) Power, son, David W. Power, her grandson, Philip D. Power, sister Dorothy Straight. Ruth is survived by her children, Cheryl (Gary) Robbins, Sandy (Scott) Ruthven, Gary (Robyn) Power, Lisa (Carl) Norsen, Mark (Beth) Power, Scott (Lisa) Power, Robin Power, 20 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, and 4 great, great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Dulcy Power, Joyce Hendricks, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roger and Carol Power.

The family will greet friends at Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home, 7501 Pittsford-Palmyra Road, Fairport, NY on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 3-6 pm. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Macedon Center Cemetery, Canandaigua Road, Macedon. Please consider donations to Pines of Peace Hospice House or James P. Wilmot Cancer Center in Ruth’s memory.