Power, Wayne C. (Sonny)

MACEDON: Wayne C. (Sonny) Power, 90, passed away peacefully of cancer on Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home. Sonny was born on October 1, 1930 to R. Wayne and Dorothea (Ovenshire) Power in Farmington, NY. He was married to Ruth Wilcox on April 23, 1949 at the Power Homestead on Route 96 in Farmington, NY. He started working as an auto mechanic at Church Motors in Fairport, then on to Don Malcom Oldsmobile, and he retired from Bob Hastings Oldsmobile in Penfield, as a transmission mechanic. After retiring, he mowed the fairways and greens for Marvin’s Country Club. As of last summer, he still took care of his own lawn and enjoyed feeding the birds. In his earlier years, he was a volunteer fireman for the Macedon Fire Department. Sonny was predeceased by his son, David W. Power, his grandson, Philip Power, his sisters Elsie Hickey and Roberta Reubens, and his brother Vernon Power (earlier this month). Sonny is survived by his wife, Ruth (Wilcox) of 71 years, his children, Cheryl (Gary) Robbins, Sandy (Scott) Ruthven, Gary (Robyn) Power, Lisa (Carl) Norsen, Mark (Beth) Power, Scott (Lisa) Power, Robin Power, 20 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce Hendricks, and brother, Roger Power. The family will greet friends at Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home, 7501 Pittsford-Palmyra Road, Fairport, NY on Monday, March 29, 2021 from 3-6 pm. A private graveside service will be held for family members on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Please consider donations to American Cancer Society or the South Macedon Fire Department in Wayne’s memory.