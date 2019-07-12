Powered by Dark Sky
August 3rd 2020, Monday
Powley, Judith “Judy” (née Lloyd)

by WayneTimes.com
July 12, 2019

ONTARIO: Judy passed away Sunday, July 7th. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Ruth Lloyd; and brother Robert Lloyd. Survived by her husband Wayne; sister Pamela Gross of Sarasota, FL.; daughter Roblyn Powley (Greg Cunningham) and granddaughter Althea Jude Cunningham. Born October 11th, 1944 and a graduate of Newfane High School in Newfane, NY (Class of 1962). Judy was an artist and creative spirit. Judy loved to paint and garden, and was a longtime active member (and former board member and president) of the Ontario Historical Society. She will be missed terribly by those who knew and loved her. Memorial services will be planned at a later date, in lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association, and hold tight to the precious moments with those you love.

Recent Obituaries

Schreiber, Jeffrey James

WALWORTH: Jeff passed away on July 30, 2020.  He was predeceased by his father, Francis “Pat” Schreiber.  Jeff is survived by his mother Virginia “Ginny” Schreiber; sisters, Regina Pinkney, Mary Goodwin and Julie Place; four nephews, two nieces, extended family and friends.  Jeff had a love for nature and a passion for gardening.  There will […]

Reed, Patricia McDorman

WOLCOTT: Patricia McDorman Reed, age 89, of Wolcott, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Wayne County Nursing Home. She was born in the Town of Butler, October 18, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Harold W. McDorman and Marion Collins McDorman. She graduated from Leavenworth Central School in 1949, and then […]

