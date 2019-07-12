Powley, Judith “Judy” (née Lloyd)

ONTARIO: Judy passed away Sunday, July 7th. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Ruth Lloyd; and brother Robert Lloyd. Survived by her husband Wayne; sister Pamela Gross of Sarasota, FL.; daughter Roblyn Powley (Greg Cunningham) and granddaughter Althea Jude Cunningham. Born October 11th, 1944 and a graduate of Newfane High School in Newfane, NY (Class of 1962). Judy was an artist and creative spirit. Judy loved to paint and garden, and was a longtime active member (and former board member and president) of the Ontario Historical Society. She will be missed terribly by those who knew and loved her. Memorial services will be planned at a later date, in lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association, and hold tight to the precious moments with those you love.