Powley, Wayne C

ONTARIO: Wayne passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Predeceased by his parents; and wife Judy. Survived by his sisters Christine Coppins (Lewiston, NY), Donna Merrit (Burt, NY) and Nancy Loeffert (Brick, NJ); his daughter Roblyn Powley (Greg Cunningham) and granddaughter Althea Jude Cunningham. Born August 24th 1943 and a graduate of Newfane High School in Newfane, NY (Class of 1961). A design engineer by trade and one of those guys who could do, or fix, or tell you how to do just about everything. Known to be quick with a joke or an opinion, Wayne was loved, admired and is deeply missed by his family and friends. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Brookside (2990 Lockport Olcott Rd, Newfane NY 14108) from 10:30am-1:30pm. in lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association or American Heart Association, and hold tight to the precious moments with those you love. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.