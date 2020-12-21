Pratt, Howard Edwin

NEWARK: Howard E. Pratt, 85, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at F.F. Thompson Hospital. A graveside service will be held in Riverview Cemetery, County Road 25, Clifton Springs, NY in the Spring. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Boy Scout Troop 59, 1 East Main Street, Clifton Springs, NY 14432. Howard was born the son of the late Carlton and Katherine (DeRue) Pratt on Friday, October 25, 1935, in Newark, NY. Howard was a veteran serving with the 3rd Armored Division in the US Army and served in Germany and South Korea. He won various marksman awards for his division. Howard was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Howard enjoyed traveling; he and his son traveled to Thailand in 2001 when his brother-in-law, Richard Hecklinger, was the Ambassador to Thailand and Paris, France, in 2004. He owned Chuck’s Grill in Clifton Springs until 1983 and was known for his excellent humor and love of playing cards. Howard was a member of the American Legion, VFW, and Elks Club. Howard will be remembered by his children Clark A. Pratt, Christopher (Tarah Shedenhelm) Pratt and Constance (Jeffrey) Norman; grandchildren Stephanie Pratt, Lindsey Pratt, Nathan Pratt, Alison Norman, Kate Pratt and Eric Pratt; great-grandchild, Owen; sister, Carol (Richard) Hecklinger; three nephews; special friend, Jane Heidenreich. Howard was predeceased by his sister, Beverly Biermann. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com.