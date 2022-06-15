Pratt, Stephen L.

PALMYRA/MACEDON: Died on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the age of 69. Family and friends are invited to call from 12 (noon) to 2pm on Monday, June 20 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Graveside committal prayers will follow at 2pm in Palmyra Village Cemetery. Please consider donations in Steve’s memory to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306, or to Belle’s Buds Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 1211, Brookshire, TX 77423.Steve is predeceased by his parents Louis and Lois Smith Pratt. He is survived by his daughter Jamie (Jason Bair) Sapienza; son Benjamin Pratt; sister Karen (David) Sanford; brothers Sherman Pratt and Jeffrey (Nancy) Pratt; grandchildren Joel Sapienza, Sara (Cole Cappon) Sapienza and Page Sapienza and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

