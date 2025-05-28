What are you looking for?

Obituaries

Premo, Lucille M. (Terry) 

May 28, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

MARION/SODUS: Lucille M. Premo, 89, passed away, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at her home with her family by her side.

According to the family’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Lucille was born January 13, 1936 in Chateaugay, NY, the daughter of the late Martin J. and Gertrude E. (Casavaw) Terry.  She was a high school graduate of Massena High School.  Lucille worked at Paton’s Grocery Store as a baker until she retired.  She enjoyed crafts and going to casino’s.  She was a Senior Regent at the Moose Club in her earlier years.

She is survived by her daughters; Janice (Tammy) Premo, Jacqueline (George) Sveda, Jocelyn (Nathan) Eller and Jennifer Wood; son Todd (Betty) Premo; sister Shirley Wood; sister-in-law Roseanne Terry and daughters-in-law Leslie Ford and Ruth Premo; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by her husband James; sons Terry and Tracy; infant son Troy; grandson Tim; brothers;Martin, Robert, Raymond and David Terry; sisters Mildred LaForce, Theresa Cirtwell and Ruth Holcomb and brother-in-law Richard Wood.

