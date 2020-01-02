Obituaries
Premo, Timothy Allen
NEWARK: Age 40, passed away unexpectedly at home on January 1, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Janet Jolly of Williamson and Terry Premo of Ontario; fiancee, Kathy Havert of Newark; children, Lydia, Clayton and Jayson; brother, Leslie (Trisha) Premo of TX; grandmother, Lucille Premo of Sodus; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 3:00pm-7:00pm Thursday, January 9th, 2020 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Recent Obituaries
