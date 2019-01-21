Premo, Tracy Alan

PALMYRA: Passed away on January 18, 2019 at the age of 58. Tracy was born on October 28, 1960 in Massena, NY. He was predeceased by his father James Luther Premo; survived by his mother Lucille Premo; loving wife of 39 years Ruth “Patnode” Premo; siblings, Janice (Tamara Hass) Premo, Terry (Leslie Ford) Premo, Jacqueline (George) Sveda, Todd (Betty) Premo, Jocelyn (Nathan) Eller, Jennifer (Dale) Wood; Children, James Premo, Sandra (Christopher) Seeger; grandchildren, Azerya Premo, Jordan Seeger, MorganJae Aman, Troy Seeger and Zachary Premo; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Tracy was a very loving man. His smile was contagious and he always had his arms open and ready for a hug. Tracy was the kind of person most people only dream of having in their lives. With a heart of gold he was a friend to everyone he met and everyone he met loved him. He truly loved his career at Leonard’s as a truck driver and was great at what he did. He loved his family and friends with his entire heart and soul. He will be forever missed. Service information will be posted soon.