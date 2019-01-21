Obituaries
Premo, Tracy Alan
PALMYRA: Passed away on January 18, 2019 at the age of 58. Tracy was born on October 28, 1960 in Massena, NY. He was predeceased by his father James Luther Premo; survived by his mother Lucille Premo; loving wife of 39 years Ruth “Patnode” Premo; siblings, Janice (Tamara Hass) Premo, Terry (Leslie Ford) Premo, Jacqueline (George) Sveda, Todd (Betty) Premo, Jocelyn (Nathan) Eller, Jennifer (Dale) Wood; Children, James Premo, Sandra (Christopher) Seeger; grandchildren, Azerya Premo, Jordan Seeger, MorganJae Aman, Troy Seeger and Zachary Premo; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Tracy was a very loving man. His smile was contagious and he always had his arms open and ready for a hug. Tracy was the kind of person most people only dream of having in their lives. With a heart of gold he was a friend to everyone he met and everyone he met loved him. He truly loved his career at Leonard’s as a truck driver and was great at what he did. He loved his family and friends with his entire heart and soul. He will be forever missed. Service information will be posted soon.
Latest News
Museum of Wayne County History to host Valentine’s Boutique
Due to the great success of their Holiday Boutique, The Museum of Wayne County History has created a brand new...
AARP offers free tax assistance for local seniors
The AARP Tax-Aide Foundation will again be offering FREE Tax Preparation at two locations in Wayne County: The Lodge at...
This Week in High School Sports
Boys Varsity Basketball Thursday, January 17 Sodus 55, North Rose-Wolcott 32 S: Lonnie Logins 23 points. John Molisani 11 points...
Recent Obituaries
Premo, Tracy Alan
PALMYRA: Passed away on January 18, 2019 at the age of 58. Tracy was born on October 28, 1960 in...
Russell, Thelma J. Harris
LYONS/ONTARIO: Thelma J. Harris Russell, age 87, left us to be with her Savior on January 18, 2019. Thelma was...
Stuerwald Phyllis Jane
SAVANNAH: Age 81, passed away on January 15th, 2019 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. She is survived by her husband...