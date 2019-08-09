Obituaries
Prentice, Audrey J.
LYONS: Audrey J. Prentice 92, of Sunset Dr. died Thursday August 8, 2019. Audrey was born in Sodus, on February 27, 1927, daughter of Charles & Augusta Toye Stevens. She was Deputy Town Clerk for Lyons, retiring in 1989. She worked for many years for Lyons National Bank & was a member of United Methodist Church of Lyons. Survived by her husband of 72 years, Edgar (Ed) Prentice; 2 daughters, Nancy (Joseph) Bochner of Victor, Deborah (Jeffrey) Wilson of Fairport; four grandchildren, Annie, Michael (Stephanie), Dana, Shelby, 1 great-grandchild, Sophia. Predeceased by son Roger 2018, sister Edith Bauer, brother Richard Stevens. Friends may call Monday August 12, 2019, 1-2 pm at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home 77 William St., Lyons, where services will be held at 2 pm. Burial at South Lyons Cemetery. Memorials to American Parkinson Foundation, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island , NY. 1305. visist www.pusaterifunerals.com
