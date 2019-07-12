Preston, Leonard James

SAVANNAH, formally OF NORTH ROSE: Born August 15, 1934 in Perry, NY, to Howard and Mary Preston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home in Ontario, NY at the age of 84. Leonard will be forever missed and remembered by his special nephew and niece Robert and Dawn Tompkins of Savannah, NY; great niece Kayla (James) Clymo of Dansville, NY; great nephew Kodie (Hannah) Tompkins of Arkport, NY; Sister Irene Mackaravitz of Webster, NY and several other nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; brother, Keith Preston; Sisters, Barbara Tyler, Gladys Tompkins and Marilyn Campagna. Leonard enjoyed traveling around daily to visit with family and friends, mowing lawns, watching NASCAR, and football. He especially loved caring for his adopted fur babies Cooper and Bella. Leonard proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict and retired from Taylor Instruments (ABB) of Henrietta in 1996. Family and Friends are invited to a celebration of life picnic at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Marshall Park 5262 5th Road North Rose, NY 14516. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Leonard’s memory may be directed to the Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.