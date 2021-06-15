Price, Reta (8/31/1921-6/13/2021)

ROSE: Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, great-great-great grandmother passed into Glory June 13, 2021. She was almost 100 years of age and was married for 77 years.

She was born in Hancock, MD to James Smith and Emma Clingerman Smith.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Roy, son Terry, granddaughter Suanne Kuhner, and sisters Ruth Porter, Bertha Munger.

Survivors include daughter Dianne Price of North Rose, grandchildren Roxanne (Ernie) Stoneburg, Scott Yonker, Pam (Chuck) Youells, TerriLynn (Tim) Morgan, daughter in Law Maureen Price, 10 children, 1 great-great-great grandson and close friend Lola Moore.

No calling hours. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday at Rose Cemetery led by Pastor Wayne Kenyon. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose.