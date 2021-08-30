Priest, Darlene F.

SODUS: Age 63, formerly of Phelps, passed away after a brief illness on August 28, 2021 at Rochester General Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents, Marion & June Henries of Clifton Springs. She is survived by her husband, Ron of Sodus; daughter, Tara Henries of Wolcott; grandchildren, Haylie-Noelle Oshaughnessy and Ryder McCabe both of Wolcott; brother-in-law, Larry (Linda) Priest of Bristol; sister-in-law, Debbie (Mike) Morse of Ontario; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.
Friends and family are invited to call 5:00pm-7:00pm Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 1455. Where funeral services will follow immediately at 7:00pm. Interment at convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: American Heart Association of Rochester, 25 Circle St, Rochester, NY 14607. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.
ONTARIO: Brian Elliott Schmitt “Schmitty” Passed away suddenly, August 22, 2021 at the young age of 35. His beautiful smile, and funny loving personality, will be greatly missed. He was predeceased by his grandfather Alfred Emmanuel Weston and Aunt Ellen Schmitt. Brian is survived by his grandparents Patricia and Leonard Schmitt, Joan Weston (Butch); parents Daniel Schmitt, […]