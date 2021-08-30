Powered by Dark Sky
August 30, 2021
Priest, Darlene F.

by WayneTimes.com
August 30, 2021

SODUS: Age 63, formerly of Phelps, passed away after a brief illness on August 28, 2021 at Rochester General Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents, Marion & June Henries of Clifton Springs. She is survived by her husband, Ron of Sodus; daughter, Tara Henries of Wolcott; grandchildren, Haylie-Noelle Oshaughnessy and Ryder McCabe both of Wolcott; brother-in-law, Larry (Linda) Priest of Bristol; sister-in-law, Debbie (Mike) Morse of Ontario; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. 

Friends and family are invited to call 5:00pm-7:00pm Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 1455. Where funeral services will follow immediately at 7:00pm. Interment at convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: American Heart Association of Rochester, 25 Circle St, Rochester, NY 14607. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.

