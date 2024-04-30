Priest, Elaine

CLOVER, SC: Mrs. Elaine Audrey Schilling Priest, 87, of Clover, SC, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2024 at home surrounded by family.

A private celebration of life will be held for family and friends.

Mrs. Priest was born April 3, 1937 in Rochester, NY to the late Norman Schilling and Celina A. Daigle Schilling. She was the widow of Richard Thomas Priest, Sr.

Survivors are her daughter Beth Ann Bartlett of Charlotte, NC; son Richard Thomas Priest, Jr. of Clover SC; Son in law Douglas Bartlett of Charlotte, NC; and two grandchildren Casey Bartlett and DJ Bartlett.

Elaine loved life and lived hers to the fullest. She devoted her life to her family making life special for everyone. Elaine had a strong love for all animals which continued throughout her life. Her passions were gardening and rehabilitating helpless animals. Elaine knew no strangers, her door was always open for anyone who needed a good laugh, motherly advice, or just someone who needed a friend to talk to.

In lieu of flowers, Elaine requested memorials to be made in her memory to any of your local animal shelters. Her favorites were Saving Southern Kitties savingsouthernkitties.com (501c3) and Carolina Waterfowl Rescue http://www.cwrescue.org/ (501c3).

M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Priest.