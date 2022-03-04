Priest, Sr., Richard T.

LAKE WYLIE, SOUTH CAROLINA/MACEDON:

Richard T. Priest, Sr., 85, of Lake Wylie, South Carolina, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at his home in Lake Wylie. He was a 45-year resident of Macedon, New York.

Richard was born on December 15, 1936, in Penfield, NY, to the late Myron Priest and Pearl Woodhams Priest.

Richard worked for J. G. Turner Construction, Inc., in Victor, NY, for 25 years. He was a past member of the Macedon Center Fire Department, a member of the Operating Engineers of Upstate New York, Rochester, NY, and a member of the Barnstormers Snowmobile Club, Inlet, NY.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elaine Schilling Priest, his son, Richard T. Priest, Jr., Lake Wylie, SC, his daughter Beth Priest Bartlett (Douglas), Charlotte, NC, his granddaughter, Casey Bartlett, Lake Wylie, SC, and his grandsons, “DJ” Douglas Bartlett, Lake Wylie, SC and Richard T. Priest, III, Rochester, NY.

A private celebration of life for family and friends will be held on Saturday March 12, 2022, from 12:00 - 6:00 p.m. Arrangements will be at a later date in Eagle Bay, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com.

M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of Mr. Priest.