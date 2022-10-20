Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 20th 2022, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Primmer, Sandra J. 

by WayneTimes.com
October 20, 2022

WOLCOTT: Age 79, passed away October 13, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by 2 sons, Scott Sussman and Kyle Crocka; parents, Jean (Butch) Zonneville and Harry Ternoois; sister, Sheryl (Charlie) Cowart. She is survived by her loving husband, Delbert V. Primmer; children, Valerie (Tony) Sussman, Julie (Brent) LaDue & Renee Peters; brother, Tim (Sue) Ternoois;  grandchildren, Scott (Monica) McKeown, JD DiFiore, Anna Chyrywaty, Rylee Collea & Hunter Peters; many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Sandra grew up in Williamson and loved to spend time in Sodus Pt, Arizona, and Florida. She was active in the Legion Riders. She was an avid traveler and antiquer. She enjoyed her horses, Christmas, spinning wheels and her family.

Friends and family are invited to attend her Memorial Service at 1:00pm Thursday, October 27th, at the Wolcott American Legion Post #881. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Wolcott American Legion Post #881, 10675 Ridge Rd., Wolcott, NY 14590. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Primmer, Sandra J. 

WOLCOTT: Age 79, passed away October 13, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by 2 sons, Scott Sussman and Kyle Crocka; parents, Jean (Butch) Zonneville and Harry Ternoois; sister, Sheryl (Charlie) Cowart. She is survived by her loving husband, Delbert V. Primmer; children, Valerie (Tony) Sussman, Julie (Brent) LaDue & […]

Read More
Colwell, Florence M. 

WILLIAMSON:  Entered into rest on October 19, 2022 at age 96. Predeceased by her husband: Donald Colwell; son: Duane Colwell. Survived by her daughters: Yvonne Snow and Nancy (Terry) Rose; (4) grandsons and (5) great grandchildren; sister: Ethel Nussbaumer; several nieces, nephews and friends. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022 from […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square