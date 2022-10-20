Primmer, Sandra J. 

WOLCOTT: Age 79, passed away October 13, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by 2 sons, Scott Sussman and Kyle Crocka; parents, Jean (Butch) Zonneville and Harry Ternoois; sister, Sheryl (Charlie) Cowart. She is survived by her loving husband, Delbert V. Primmer; children, Valerie (Tony) Sussman, Julie (Brent) LaDue & Renee Peters; brother, Tim (Sue) Ternoois; grandchildren, Scott (Monica) McKeown, JD DiFiore, Anna Chyrywaty, Rylee Collea & Hunter Peters; many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Sandra grew up in Williamson and loved to spend time in Sodus Pt, Arizona, and Florida. She was active in the Legion Riders. She was an avid traveler and antiquer. She enjoyed her horses, Christmas, spinning wheels and her family.

Friends and family are invited to attend her Memorial Service at 1:00pm Thursday, October 27th, at the Wolcott American Legion Post #881. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Wolcott American Legion Post #881, 10675 Ridge Rd., Wolcott, NY 14590. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590.