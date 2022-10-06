Primmer, Theresa

ONTARIO: Passed away on October 3, 2022 at age 91. She was predeceased by her son, D. Scott Primmer; parents, Nicholas and Edith Meyer; sister, Elizabeth Meyer; brothers, Nicholas Meyer and Joseph L. Meyer.

Theresa is survived by her son, Gregory Primmer; sister, Rita Rose of Atlanta, GA; several nieces and nephews.

Theresa was a wonderful mother and loved her family dearly. Prior to getting married and starting her family, Theresa was very adventurous and traveled the world with Pan-AM and Mohawk Airlines.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday (October 12), 12 PM at Calvary Cemetery, 5823 Walworth Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. In lieu of flowers and donations, please take your family out for a nice meal with deserts for everyone. Theresa would have wanted this as she loved her deserts.

Please leave the family an online condolence by visiting Theresa’s tribute page, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.