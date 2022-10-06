Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 6th 2022, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Primmer, Theresa

by WayneTimes.com
October 6, 2022

ONTARIO: Passed away on October 3, 2022 at age 91.  She was predeceased by her son, D. Scott Primmer; parents, Nicholas and Edith Meyer; sister, Elizabeth Meyer; brothers, Nicholas Meyer and Joseph L. Meyer.

Theresa is survived by her son, Gregory Primmer; sister, Rita Rose of Atlanta, GA; several nieces and nephews.

Theresa was a wonderful mother and loved her family dearly.  Prior to getting married and starting her family, Theresa was very adventurous and traveled the world with Pan-AM and Mohawk Airlines.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday (October 12), 12 PM at Calvary Cemetery, 5823 Walworth Rd., Ontario, NY 14519.  In lieu of flowers and donations, please take your family out for a nice meal with deserts for everyone.  Theresa would have wanted this as she loved her deserts.  

Please leave the family an online condolence by visiting Theresa’s tribute page, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Primmer, Theresa

ONTARIO: Passed away on October 3, 2022 at age 91.  She was predeceased by her son, D. Scott Primmer; parents, Nicholas and Edith Meyer; sister, Elizabeth Meyer; brothers, Nicholas Meyer and Joseph L. Meyer. Theresa is survived by her son, Gregory Primmer; sister, Rita Rose of Atlanta, GA; several nieces and nephews. Theresa was a […]

Read More
Steitler, Clifford F. 

LYONS: Clifford F. Steitler, devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather and true friend, 86, passed away Monday, September 19th, 2022. A memorial service is yet to be determined.  It will be held at the Lyons United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given in Cliff’s memory to the Lyons United Methodist Church […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square