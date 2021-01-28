Prince, David Edward

PITTSFORD: David, age 34 died tragically on January 24, 2021 from an accident at his home. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Edward “Moon” and Erma Kosjer and Daniel G. Prince, Jr. David is survived by his wife, Margaret (Murray) Prince; his 3 children, Livy, Weston, and Sunny Prince; his parents, Glenn and Cindi (Kosjer) Prince; siblings, Rachel Prince, Daniel G. Prince III, Joel (Beverly) Prince, and Luke Prince; grandmother, Elsie Prince; in- laws, Desmond and Christine (Doellefeld) Murray, nephews, Isaac and Eli Prince. He is also survived by his “band of brothers”, Greg Burkett, Billy Selner, Kevin Breen (Breeno), Adam Breen, Dave McDonald, Lyjah Wilton, Kevin Francis, Eric Francis, Ryan Hickey, Jay Nudds, Tim Hall, Ryan Baker… and many dear friends and co-workers, who were like family. He was born on April 5, 1986 in Colorado Springs, CO and grew up in Palmyra, NY. He was a graduate of Pal Mac HS. David as a true “Billiever” and enjoyed attending every year. He was the GM of DJM Equipment – Bobcat of the Finger Lakes in Fairport, NY. David was passionate about his work and helping it grow into a successful business. He loved his family deeply and was a loyal friend to many. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 11 AM – 2 PM and 4-7 PM on Monday (February 1) at Cross Creek Church, 3700 NY-31, Palmyra, NY. To best accommodate those who wish to attend with Covid protocol, please register a time at www.murphyfuneralservices.com. Friends are invited to wear items that celebrate David’s two loves, Bobcat and the Buffalo Bills. A celebration of David’s life will be private. The service will be shared on Facebook live, a link will be posted shortly. Contributions in memory of David may be directed to : Neurofibromatosis Northeast. 9 Bedford St #3. Burlington MA, 01803. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit David’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com. “ No one has greater love than the one who gives their life for their friends”John 15:13 (NIRV)