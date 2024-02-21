Printy, Richard A

NEWARK: Richard A Printy, 59, passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center after a courageous fight with ALS.

Please join the family at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the Newark Elks Club, 223 South Main Street, Newark, NY 14513 for Richard’s celebration of life.

Richard was born to Gary and Joyce Printy in Rochester, New York, on December 7, 1964. He attended Ohio Diesel Tech; after graduating, Richard drove for other companies but wanted to do things his way. He became an owner/operator in January of 1994, buying his first Freightliner and driving for Crossett. Then, in April of 1998, he found his home in Terpening Trucking, Syracuse, New York. He left that company after he was diagnosed with ALS. Richard loved being on the road and traveled from one side of this country to the other, always ready to find the next load. Richard loved spending time with friends and family and his buddy, Gunner.

Richard is survived by his wife, Dawn Mason; a daughter, Deidre Haynes, the joy of his life a grandson, Gunner DeForest Bump; a brother, Robert (Melissa); his sister, Pam (Greg) Pedersen; Gray’s second wife, Sally Printy; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

Richard was predeceased by his parents Gary and Joyce (Schreiner) Printy; and many aunts and uncles.

Special thank you to Dr. Dustin Fanciullo, Wadsworth Construction, Duane and Diane Fagner, and Gary and Karen Buerman.

In lieu of flowers, in memory of Richard, please consider donations to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 1 Music Cir S Suite 230, Nashville, TN 37203.

www.watermanfuneralhome.com.