Prinzi, Christopher John

August 29, 1973 to August 20, 2023

NEWARK: Christopher passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2023.

He was deeply loved not only by his closely bonded family but also by his friends and neighbors. He was always a gentle giant, kindhearted and generous without measure, but he was there for anyone in need. He enjoyed watching Buffalo Sabres hockey and was an avid Buffalo Bills football fan. He also loved to fish, cook on his grill, and watch Western movies like his late grandfather, but most of all, he loved being with his family and friends.

Chris graduated from Newark High School in 1993 and had a career in electronic soldering after receiving his certification.

Christopher is survived by his parents James and Sharon (Downey) Prinzi; his five siblings, Mark (Brenda) Prinzi, James (Sandra) Prinzi, Michelle (Juan) Santell, Stephen (Teresa) Prinzi, and Jason (Patience) Prinzi; Also, by his nieces and nephews, Joshua, John, Matthew, Jamie, Janna, Brandon, Kathleen, Kimberly, Derek, Bryan, Brenda and Sarafina; thirteen great-nieces and great-nephews who will miss his loving affectionate hugs; many cousins, aunts, and uncles and his special neighbors and friends Jose Figueroa, Eddie Gonzalez, and his two beloved rescue dogs.

His sudden passing deeply saddens his family, and he will be forever missed. However, he will always be remembered for the heart he gave to everyone (if you knew him, you felt it), his jovial laugh, booming voice, and great sense of humor.

Please join the family at 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the American Legion, 200 E Union St, Newark, NY for Christopher’s celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to The American Heart Association, 25 Circle Street, Rochester, NY 14607 or Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489 in memory of Christopher.

