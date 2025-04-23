Prinzi, James Francis

NEWARK: James F. Prinzi, 92, of Newark, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 20, 2025. A Newark High School graduate of the class of 1951 and a Navy veteran, Jim served as an aviation mechanic from 1952 to 1956 during the Korean War.

After his military service, Jim built a career at Mobil Chemical in Macedon, NY, where he worked until his retirement. As the sole provider for his family, he ensured that his beloved wife, Sharon, could be a stay-at-home mother to their large family. Jim’s life was deeply influenced by his Italian heritage, with summer weekends spent at the family cottage on Wide Waters along the Erie Canal-a cherished gathering place that nurtured the close-knit bonds of his extended family.

A man of unwavering principles, Jim attended the local Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Although he was not a baptized member, he embraced the teachings and moral guidelines of the Bible, setting a shining example for his children. His greatest pride was the warmth, love, and unity that defined his family gatherings-moments when his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren would come together, often under the humble roof of the family garage, to share laughter and create lasting memories.

Deeply passionate about aviation, Jim delighted in sharing his enthusiasm with his children and grandchildren. He eagerly took them to air shows and regaled them with fascinating stories about the aircraft he worked on during his Navy days. An accomplished model maker, he fashioned intricate replicas of airplanes and ships and spent much of his retirement assisting family members with home projects of carpentry, electrician and plumbing skills-proving himself a jack of all trades, as he often quipped, "I’m a jack of all trades, but master of none."

Beyond his technical skills and industrious nature, Jim was cherished for his extreme generosity, dry sense of humor, and playful practical jokes. He had a profound love for animals, especially the boxer dogs he rescued. His adventurous spirit also shone through on annual backpacking trips to Blue Mountain Lake with his large family-a testament to a life fully embraced with joy, creativity, and an insatiable zest for life.

Jim is survived by his devoted wife, Sharon, with whom he was just three months shy of celebrating 67 years of marriage; his children: Mark (Brenda) Prinzi, James (Sandra) Prinzi, Michelle (Juan) Santell, Stephen (Teresa) Prinzi, and Jason (Patience) Prinzi; his grandchildren: Brandon, Derek, Joshua, Bryan, Sarafina Prinzi, Jamie Schroo, Kathleen Walker, Kimberly Jones, Brenda Saxton, John, Matthew Santell, and Janna Croniser; 13 great grandchildren, with two more on the way. He was preceded in death by his son Christopher; his sister and brother-in-law, Petrina and Richard Housecamp; niece Elaine Housecamp and his parents, Samuel and Mary Prinzi.

Jim’s legacy of hard work, dedication, and boundless love for family will endure in the hearts of all who knew him. His life was a beacon of strength, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to nurturing those around him. May his memory continue to inspire and comfort everyone whose life he touched.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no prior calling hours. A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 26th at the Elks Club 233 S. Main St., Newark, NY from 2-6. Donations in Jim’s memory may be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County at 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

