Prinzi, Sharon L.

Newark: Sharon L. Prinzi, 87, of Newark, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at the Laurel House Comfort Care Home, surrounded by her family and the extraordinary kindness of the staff and volunteers.

Sharon began her working years at Jackson & Perkins, tending to the delphiniums in the fields. After marrying, she embraced what she lovingly called her role as a “domestic engineer,” devoting herself to raising her six children-work she considered her greatest and most meaningful role.

Sharon was known for her remarkable generosity-of her time, her resources, her hospitality, and gifts. No one ever left her home hungry; her famous spaghetti sauce fed family, friends, and anyone who happened to walk through her door. Her home was a lively gathering place, filled with the joyful noise of her large family and the many others she welcomed in.

She had a deep love of music, and in her later years she delighted in the simple joy of garage sales and her love of gardening. She cared for her husband with unwavering devotion, tending to him full‑time throughout his illness.

Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1964, Sharon often said, “My greatest vocation is that of a minister of Jehovah’s Witnesses, sharing an eternal hope for all mankind.” Her faith shaped her life, her kindness, and her hope for the future.

Sharon is survived by her children: Mark (Brenda) Prinzi, James (Sandra) Prinzi, Michelle (Juan) Santell, Stephen (Teresa) Prinzi, and Jason (Patience) Prinzi; her grandchildren: Brandon, Derek, Joshua, Bryan, Sarafina Prinzi, Jamie Schroo, Kathleen Walker, Kimberly Jones, Brenda Saxton, John and Matthew Santell, and Janna Croniser; as well as 15 great‑grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Linda VanEtten and Beverly Whelpton and sister-in-law Janice Downey. She was predeceased by her husband, James Prinzi; her son, Christopher; her brothers, Randall and Sheldon Downey; and her parents, Herbert and Anne Downey.

A memorial service will be held on May 16th at 12:30 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 201 Silver Hill Rd., Newark, NY. Following the service, the family invites all to gather, and celebrate Sharon’s life at the Newark Elk’s Club, 233 S. Main St., Newark.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sharon’s memory may be made to Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY, or online at laurelhousecomfortcare.org.

You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com