Prober, Rose Marie (Gillette)

PALMYRA: November 2, 1934-May 4, 2022 (age 87) Earth lost a deeply religious, loving, caring, amazing woman today May 4, 2022, and Heaven gained an Angel. Rose Marie “Gillette” Prober was born Friday, November 2,1934 with the assistance of her grandmother, Lena Converse who practiced as a midwife in North Rose for many years, to Carlton (deceased 1972) and Anna Louise “Converse” Gillette (2005) in Rose, NY. Although Rose did not pursue the medical field like her grandmother, she was always caring for people in need. Be it her family, or friends, Rose went out of her way to be sure people were taken care of. Rose had three children Noreen Devlin, Dawn “Brooklier” Prober (1997), and Martin Prober (2017). As any parent can imagine, the passing of her children and grandchild was very hard on her. Rose had a well-dressed career at Mobil Chemical Company. Always matching all outfits right down to her shoes until her retirement. Rose was a groundbreaker at Mobil. She worked on developing their computer program that would allow customers to send their orders, via computer, in their packaging division. This helped in paving the way for future generations of women to be able to move up the ladder without the worry of being stopped because they were women. Rose met lifelong friend Linda DeBrock, and together, they shared many homes. Rose was always able to express her love of gardening and her green thumb with her many well-kept flower beds, some of which still bloom today. Rose and Linda spent many years traveling, camping and vacationing together before Linda’s passing in 2003. Rose and Linda always made sure, when possible, to include their families, and friends in their travel plans. Many great memories were made because of it. Just as Linda accepted Rose’s family, Rose accepted the DeBrock Family as hers and had many great memories with them. Rose was very fond of Bob DeBrock and considered him a dear friend, an honorary son, and the two of them have shared many laughs and created many happy memories together. While living at Parkwood Heights, Rose enjoyed many games of Bingo, various card and board games, and made many great friends. Her family is thankful for all the great people at Parkwood Heights; and the care they gave her, and for helping Rose to weather the COVID “prison”. While Rose had struggles in life, like a lot of people, she never let them get the best of her. Thanks to her deep faith, strength, stubbornness, and overall great outlook, she was able to enjoy a long, happy, life. Rose’s true happiness in life was her family. She never stopped caring for and about them. Always wondering how and what they were doing and if she could do anything to make their days a little easier or better.

Rose is predeceased by her Grandson Joshua Prober (2012) and her Sister Dorothy Barber (2006). She is survived by her sister Thelma Gillette; daughter and Son-in-law Noreen and Michael Devlin; her Grandchildren Shawn (Keri) Devlin, Kimberly (Shawn) Barber, Robert (Kimberly) Devlin, Megan Devlin (Randy), Great Grandchildren Kassi, Shana, Keegan, Liam, and Declan Devlin, and Aubrey Barber, Nephew Larry Hughes, Nieces Anna Waild, and Renee Barber (Troy), and her great niece Jillian Barber, and many cousins in the Frazer, Gillette, and Sharrow families, and many great friends and extended family, and her friend Andy Bolger

Thank You to all the wonderful nurses, support staff, and national guard soldiers on “Memory Lane” at the Wayne County Nursing Home that made Rose’s final days as enjoyable and comforting as possible. In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital, The Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice in Rose’s honor. Calling Hours will be held at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 123 East Jackson Street, Palmyra on Friday, May 13, 2022 from 3-7PM. A joyous celebration of Rose’s life will be held at the Western Presbyterian Church, 101 East Main Street, Palmyra, NY, on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 10:00am, if you so desire, wearing purple would be a great tribute to Rose. A graveside service will follow at St. Rose Cemetery, Shortsville Road, Shortsville, NY. A reception will follow at the clubhouse at Friendly Village where Rose lived for many years. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com

