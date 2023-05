SODUS POINT/PALMYRA: Fred passed peacefully on May 28, 2023, in Spring Hill, Florida. He was a 7th & 8th grade math teacher for 37 years at Palmyra-Macedon School District. Plus 5 years as district math coordinator. Many years in coaching district basketball. He loved all sports, but golf was his passion. Member of Sodus Bay Heights C.C. for 50+ years.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother, John of Kittanning, Pa.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judith. Children, Scott (Pittsford) and

Katherine (Rochester), grandsons Tyler and Lucas (Pittsford). Many nieces,

nephews, and cousins.

Services are being planned for a later date.