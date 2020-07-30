Obituaries
Prokop, Timothy J.
PALMYRA: died on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 81. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, August 7 at St. Ann’s Church in Palmyra. Please consider memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City OK 73123. Tim was born on July 24, 1938 in Utica, NY the son of Joseph and Ruth Sears Prokop. He had worked in Retail Boat Accessory sales for Morgan Recreational Supply. Tim loved to cook and enjoyed skeet shooting. He had been a member of the Clinton, NY Fire Department and the Moose Lodge. Tim is predeceased by his parents, his twin sister Mary Ann Prokop and his wife Marilyn. He is survived by several cousins and good friends.
