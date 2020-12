MARION: Entered into rest on December 12, 2020 at the age of 84. Predeceased by his parents, Paul and Elsie Proseus; sister, Nancy Campbell; survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy; sons, Wayne (Brian), Stacey (Suzanna), Paul (Dennis) and Kris Proseus. Grandchildren, Ayden and Madalyn Proseus; brother, Glen (Nancy) Proseus; several nieces, nephews and friends. Erwin was born and raised on the family farm, worked at Xerox for 30 years before retiring. There will be no prior calling hours, services will be private. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com