S. BUTLER: Linda Lee Prue, 71, died on October 10, 2020 at her home in S. Butler. A graveside service will be held at 1PM on November 7th at the South Butler Cemetery. Linda was born in Troy Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Harry and Aida Bronson Cornish. She worked at Key Industries. She is survived by a brother Carl(Marian) Cornish of S. Butler; a sister Diana Stark DeHond of Virginia; nephew and caregiver Ralph Deon Jr. of S. Butler; many nieces and nephews www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com