Obituaries
Prutsman, Gary A. Sr.
MARION: Entered into rest on February 11, 2019 at the age of 69. He is predeceased by his wife, Stephanie; parents, Alden (Anna) Prutsman; and brother, Larry. Survived by sons, Gary Jr. (Jody Leigh) Prutsman, and Jody Prutsman; mother of the sons, Judy Prutsman; grandchildren, Morgan (Bill Kellerman), and Taryn Prutsman; great grandson, Liam Kellerman; sisters, Gloria (Roger) Bertou, Yvonne (Gerald) Ameele, Sharon Prutsman; special niece, Shelly (Gary) Everdyke; nephew, Gerald (Laura) Ameele; and several other nieces, nephews, and friends. Gary was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Army. Gary was the founder and owner of J&G Machine & Tool Co., Inc. located on Smith Rd. in Marion. He was a member of the Rochester Technology and Manufacturing Association. He enjoyed deer hunting, boating and spending time with his family. Friends and family are invited to call 11am till 1pm Saturday February 23, 2019 at The Heritage Baptist Church, 2367 Palmyra Marion Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522 where the funeral service will be held at 1pm immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marion American Legion Post 1430, P.O. Box 42, Marion, NY 14505. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com
