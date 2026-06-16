Prutsman, Sharon L.

NEWARK: Went to be with the Lord on June 3, 2026 at the age of 75, surrounded by her family at Sodus Nursing Home, after a long battle with cancer. Sharon was born February 9, 1951 in Hornell, NY, the daughter of Alden and Anna Prutsman. Predeceased by her brother, Gary Prutsman Sr. She is survived by her two sisters, Gloria (Larry) Decker, and Yvonne Ameele from Marion; sister-in-law, Judy Prutsman; Uncle, Rod Prutsman; loving nieces, Michelle Weeks (Gary) Everdyke, Ronda (Scott) Tozier; nephews, Ricky (Cindy) Bertou, Gary (Jody Leigh) Prutsman, Jody (Felissa Pohwat) Prutsman, and Gerald (Laura) Ameele; great-great nieces, nephews, cousins, and a close friend and fellow teacher, Steve Harris.

Sharon was a Christian School teacher for 20 years, she also was employed at IMSA in Newark, JC Penney’s, Garlock’s and also loved working in her yard. She loved shopping, and was always glued to her TV when the Buffalo Bills were playing.

There will be no prior calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com