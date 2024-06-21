Pryzbyc, Anthony M. “Tony”

NEWARK: Anthony Michael Pryzbyc (Tony), 83, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2024. He was born on June 15, 1941, in Utica, NY, to Antoinette and Frederick Pryzbyc.

Friends may call from 1-5 Pm on Sunday, June 23, 2024 at Paul L. Murphy & and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Monday, June 24, 2024, at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St., in Newark. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Michael’s Church, 401 S. Main St. Newark, NY 14513 of Newark or The Laurel House (Newark) 224 Fair St., Newark, NY 14513 at https://laurelhousecomfortcare.org.

Tony retired after 30 years at the DDSO where he always enjoyed helping those with special needs. His love of sports and service were shared through the years as a girls’ basketball coach at St. Michael’s School and as a high school track and field official in Wayne County. As an active communicant at St. Michael’s Church, he was an usher at mass, a volunteer for The Festival, and a dedicated and reliable supporter of the Rummage Sale. Tony also helped at the Methodist Church free lunch program and the annual Thanksgiving Dinner, where family members joined him in service. Tony was a life-long NY Giants fan, he loved the Drum and Bugle Corps, and always looked forward to gathering with family and friends for July 4th festivities in New Hampshire.

Tony is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Rosemary, of Newark; his daughters Yvonne (John) MacTaggart of Newark, and Renee (Eric) Hicks of Woodberry Forest, VA; and was predeceased by his daughter Jennifer Pryzbyc of Newark. Tony leaves behind five grandchildren, Ella Fontanez, Elliot and Emma Hicks; Ian (Leanna Hess) and Lauren MacTaggart; all of whom he loved deeply.

A generous man with an enormous heart, Tony spread kindness to all who crossed his path. Tony made a loving impression on everyone he met and left numerous special friends behind.

