Pulcini, Doris Ann

PALMYRA: Died on Friday, December 24, 2021 at the age of 89. Family and friends are invited to call from 4-7pm on Wednesday, December 29 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra. A private funeral service will be held for the family. Burial will be in Palmyra Cemetery. Please consider memorials to the Colon Cancer Foundation, 10 Midland Ave, Suite M06, Port Chester, NY 10573.

Doris was born on January 10, 1932 in Palmyra the daughter of Burton and Doris Hall Smith. She owned and operated Pulcini’s Bar & Grill along with her husband Floyd for many years. Doris was known as an amazing cook. She enjoyed gardening and genealogy and was an avid Bingo player where she made many friends.

Doris is predeceased by her husband Floyd J. Pulcini; a son Ricky Pulcini; sister Lois Pratt and her husband Louis; brother Earl Smith and his wife Marilyn and brother Ronald Smith. She is survived by her daughter Terrie (Page) Taylor; son Brian (Ann) Pulcini; siblings Betty (William, deceased) McNally, Hazel (Charles) Schwartz, Robert (Joyce, deceased) Smith, David Smith, Freddy (Carol) Smith, Larry Smith and Carolyn (Erwin, deceased) Herman; grandchildren Melyssa (Mike) Halsey, Courtney (Chris) Taylor, Justin (Melissa) Taylor, Nicholas (Brittney) Pulcini, Jessica (Brian) Swinteck, Christopher (Alli) Taylor and Seth (Daniella) Pulcini, Aleighna Bushart, Alizabeth (Rob) Cooper and Aleahson Bushart; great-grandchildren Zachary, Madison, Bethany, Morgan, Ricky, Michael, Max, Ryder, Briella, Colton, Calianna, Romney, Lincoln, Ell, Aiyana, Capri, Brynley, Blake, Oaklynn Kade and Keelan and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

