Pulcini, Harriet J. “Halsey”

PALMYRA: Passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the age of 87. She was born on July 23, 1933 to Alfred and Mary Kaper in Lincoln, New York. Harriet was predeceased by her parents; husbands, Ray Halsey and Walter Pulcini; her daughter Diane Marie; brothers, Richard, Albert and John Kaper; sisters, Janet Seavert and Doris Kunzer. Survived by her loving children, Allen (Darlene) Halsey, Debbie (Bob) Rago, Jim (Terry) Halsey, Peggy (Keith) Baker and Susan (Terry) Pulcini; grandchildren, Allen Jr. (Stephanie) Halsey, Matt (Nicole) Halsey, Jennifer (Chris) Countryman, Mindy (Zach) James, Joel Rago, Jamie (Tim) Yonker, Jessica (Brett) Mack, Kenny Pulcini, and Roy Hartstock; great grandchildren, Megan and Abby Halsey, Brittney Halsey, Alexus Halsey, Taylor (Nick) Curry, Bailey (Parker) Countryman, Rylee and Carly Rago, Nash and Weston Yonker, Levi Mack, Brittany Hartstock; great-great grandchildren, Evelyn Grace, Colton Nickolas, Christopher James and Leahanna. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Harriet was a “stay at home mom”, who loved her family dearly. She was always there to help her children anytime they needed it. She looked forward to family gatherings with them all. Her favorite things to do were going to the casino and enjoying every minute with her loved ones. She was always happy and had a smile for everyone. Her family will be forever grateful for all the wonderful memories over the years. Harriet will be missed by so many. Services will be held for immediate family only on Thursday March 11, 2021. Donations can be made in honor of Harriet to your favorite charity. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.