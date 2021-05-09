Pulcini, Thelma

PALMYRA: Age 91, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours for Thelma, Thursday, May 13 from 1-3 and 5-7PM at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, 123 West Main Street, Palmyra, NY. A graveside Service will be Friday, May 14 at 11 AM in the Palmyra Cemetery, 272 Vienna St.

Thelma was born May 21 1929, in Clevland, Virginia, the daughter of the late Henry L. and Flarny (Smith) Dotson. She worked for over twenty years at the Newark Developmental Hospital. She was a member of the Palmyra Bible Baptist Church and enjoyed helping others, cooking meals for friends and family, and writing poetry. Her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her grandchildren.

Thelma is survived by her daughter Evelyn C. ‘Evie” Gibbs; her son James J. (Jana) Lowery Jr; her step daughter Lynda (Michael) Mullany, her grandchildren Diana (Thomas) O’Lena, Kathleen and Krista Smith, Renee (Jessie) Brantley, Leanna Lowery and Joshua Young; many great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Her sisters Margie (Ken) Annunziatta, Berta Barone and Mary Alice Rasnake; her brothers Earl (Lucile), Shine Henry (Janice) and Richard (Jo) Dotson; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her first husband James Lowery and her second husband Bernard Pulcini Jr; her brothers Kermit, Everett, Glen and Stacy Dotson; brother-in-law TJ Rasnake and Anthony Barone.

Thelma’s family request memorial contributions be directed a charity of ones choice.