Age 83, widow of Paul Pulver, passed away on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021. She was born on March 10th, 1938 in Lyons, New York, daughter of the late Kenneth and Clara (Wolf) Conrow. Ann enjoyed sewing, knitting, crafts and decorating, but she did not like to cook at all.

She is survived by her five children, Greg Pulver, Marcia Allen, Kirk (Jennifer) Pulver, Robert (Sharon) Pulver and Amy (Bill) Day; eight grandchildren, Benjamin Allen, Brooke Allen, Frederick Pulver, Johanna Jouppi, Elizabeth Pulver, Nicholas Day, Catherine Day and Cathalena Pulver; her sister, Beverly (Ken) Schober; her brother, Louis (Ruth) Conrow. Services will be private.

Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home.