Pulver, Audrey J. (Osborn)

SODUS: Age 87, passed away Monday, November 6, at Sodus rehabilitation and Nursing Center, with her family by her side.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no public calling hours or service. A graveside service will be held November 18th, at 1:00 PM in the Sodus Rural Cemetery, Rte. 88 , Sodus, NY.

Audrey was born in Williamson New York, the daughter of the late Gladson L. and Alice S. (DeRidder) Osborn. Audrey was a LPN and Respiratory Therapist at the Meyers Community Hospital. Audrey and her husband, John, were both volunteers with the Sodus Ambulance Corp.

She is survived by her brother David Osborn (Linda); her children Lawrence (Kim) Pulver, Sandra (John) Porschet, Terry (Joan) Pulver, Debi (Craig) Brownell, Lucinda (Craig) Wollesen, Tamara (Chris) Hall; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great- great granddaughters, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Audrey is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence “John” Pulver, in 2013,

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489.