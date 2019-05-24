Obituaries
Pulver, Gareth H.
NEWARK: Gareth H. Pulver, 81, died unexpectedly on May 23, 2109 at his home. There will be no prior calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairville Fire Dept. Gareth worked at Cadbury-Schweppes in Williamson. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Pauline Pulver; 3 sons Steven of Sodus, Scott of Williamson, Stuart of Newark; 2 grandsons Steven and Shaun; sister Joyce Pulver of Newark; niece Anne Marie Meyers of Newark; 4 sister-in-laws. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
