Pulver Joyce A.

NEWARK: Age 72, died Tuesday September 24, 2019 at the Pathway Home. Services at the convenience of the family. Burial in East Newark Cemetery. Memorials to Pathway Home, 1529 Rt. 414, Seneca Falls, NY 13148. Joyce was born in Newark, on February 22, 1947, daughter of Henry & Jenny Cambier Pulver. She worked at FLDDSO for over 39 years as Developmental Aide. Survived by her daughter Anne Marie (William) Meyers of Newark. Three grandchildren Adam Pulver, Allie Marie & Mathew Jon Meyers, sister-in-law Pauline Pulver of Newark, 3 nephews Steve, Scott, & Stuart Pulver. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com