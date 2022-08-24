Pulver, Margaret J.

NEWARK: Margaret J. Pulver passed away August 20, 2022 at the age of 102.

Margaret is predeceased by her husband Edward Pulver and her son Arthur Sipes of Holley, NY.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Diane Scurlock of Green Valley Arizona and her son William E. (Susan) Pulver of Newark and daughter-in-law Carol Sipes.

Nana is lovingly remembered by her many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Margaret was born in Newark on December 8, 1919. The daughter of John H. Janto and Josephine Smith.

She retired from the Newark Central School District as Cafeteria Manager at Lincoln Elementary school

Per her request, there will no calling hours and a graveside service will be held for the family at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Wayne County Nursing Home and the Hospice Care Nurses for their wonderful care and concern. It is gratefully appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary c/o August Mauer Post 286, Newark, NY 14513 or to the charity of one’ s choice.

Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark.