Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 24th 2022, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Pulver, Margaret J.

by WayneTimes.com
August 24, 2022

NEWARK: Margaret J. Pulver passed away August 20, 2022 at the age of 102.

Margaret is predeceased by her husband Edward Pulver and her son Arthur Sipes of Holley, NY.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Diane Scurlock of Green Valley Arizona and her son William E. (Susan) Pulver of Newark and daughter-in-law Carol Sipes.

Nana is lovingly remembered by her many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. 

Margaret was born in Newark on December 8, 1919. The daughter of John H. Janto and Josephine Smith.

She retired from the Newark Central School District as Cafeteria Manager at Lincoln Elementary school

Per her request, there will no calling hours and a graveside service will be held for the family at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Wayne County Nursing Home and the Hospice Care Nurses for their wonderful care and concern. It is gratefully appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary c/o August Mauer Post 286, Newark, NY 14513 or to the charity of one’ s choice.

Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Campbell, Emery E. 

MACEDON: Emery E. Campbell, 94, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital, with his family by his side.   Friends and family are invited to call at the First Presbyterian Church, 31 W. Main Street, Sodus, Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 3:00 to 4:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at the church. […]

Read More
Smart, Sally

SAVANNAH: Sally Smart, 87, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully, Monday, August 22, 2022 at the Jewish Home in Rochester. A funeral mass will be Friday, August 26 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 1583 Grand Avenue, Savannah. Burial will immediately follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Clyde.   Sally was born on […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square