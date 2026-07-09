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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Purdy, Gary H.

July 9, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

November 14, 1946 – July 6, 2026

Wolcott: Gary Harold Purdy passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 6, 2026.

Gary was born in Syracuse on November 14, 1946, son of the late William H. and Velma (Burgdorf) Purdy. He graduated from Red Creek High School and was drafted into the US Army where he proudly served from 1966 to 1968. He then went to work for Kodak and after 31 years he retired in 1999.

Gary was an avid sports fan and loved to place a good wager on any game, given the opportunity.  He was a 50 year member of the Wolcott American Legion, Post 881 and a longtime member of the Wolcott Elks Lodge 1763.

He is survived by his daughter, Lori Purdy-Tyler (Toby Rice) and his grandson Kaleb (Alyssa) Tyler and a brother, Donald (Judy) Purdy.

Family and friends are welcome to join for a graveside service on Saturday, July 11 at 11:00am at Union Hill Cemetery in Cato, NY.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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