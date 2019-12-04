Obituaries
Purdy, Jesse H.
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on December 3, 2019 at age 56. Predeceased by father: James Purdy; mother: Liela Sharp and step-father: Gerald Sharp; brothers: Jimmy, Jon, and Jerome Purdy. Survived by his sisters: Laurie (David) Hammond and Lena Horton; brothers: Joseph (Betty) Purdy, Jeff Purdy and Gene (Jessica) Sharp; sister in law: Sharron Purdy; many extended family members and friends. Private burial will take place in the Butler-Savannah Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
