Purdy, Lisa M.
ONTARIO: Passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 after a brief illness. Lisa was born on October 14, 1957 to the late Vernon and Geraldine “McMahon” Purdy. She is survived by her husband Rick Parker; sister, Bonnie Tennant; brothers, Michael Purdy and Mark (Mary) Purdy; nephews, Christopher Ferris and Danny Purdy; cousin, Sister “Maryanne” Jamesine Riley, Lorna Riley, Jane McMahon, and Steve McMahon; extended family and friends. Lisa was a volunteer at Lollypop Farm. Family and Friends are invited to gather on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 1 to 2PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519 where a memorial service to celebrate the life of Lisa will follow at 2PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Lisa’s name, may be directed to the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY 14450. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
