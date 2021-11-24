Pursati, Martin A.

CLYDE: Martin A. Pursati, 84 of Waterloo Street, passed away peacefully on Sunday (November 21, 2021) at the Wayne County Nursing Home surrounded by his family. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p. m. on Tuesday (November 30) at the Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus Street, Clyde. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (December 1) at St. John’s Catholic Church, 114 Sodus Street, Clyde. Memorials may be made to St. John’s Church, the Clyde Ambulance or the Wayne County Nursing Home.

Marty was born in Auburn on March 25, 1937, the son of Anthony and Mary Janto Pursati. He had worked for Newark DDSO as a care provider for 35 years before retiring to run his food businesses full time. He owned and operated Marty’s Subway, Marty’s Diner, and the Outback Party House for may years before going into full retirement. Clyde residents will remember him by the Steak Hoagies, Marty Burgers, Fish Sandwiches, Pizza’s and Sausage Biscuits and Gravy that he served for many years. Those too young to remember the food businesses will surely remember the Outback Party House from the many graduations parties and family reunions held there. Marty enjoyed meeting with the guys for coffee and discussing the daily news. He was a people person who just loved interacting with the public. He will be truly missed.

Survived by his sons Michael (Donna), Anthony (Tara), Marty Paul (Bea); daughters JoAnn (Larry), Linda (David), Randi (Tom), Barbara; grandchildren Michael (Tiffany), Alison (Chris), Tiffany (Jeff), Nicole (Justin), Gina (Brandy), Renee (Justin), Jimmy, and Steve; greatgrandchildren Nathan, Landon, Parker, Levi, Jacob, Isaac; cousins Mary Louise, Carla; and a very special friend David Tohafjian.

Predeceased by his loving companion of 48 years Meryl Ellen Rusch; his parents Mary and Anthony, sons Jon and Skip, daughter Betty

