Putman, Bernard E.

SODUS: Age 68, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at Strong Memorial Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Eleanor and foster sister, Rochelle Harris. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Deborah of Sodus; children, Brian (April Parrish) of Sodus, Sara (Justin) McDonald of Lyons; grandchildren, Charles Putman, Mackenzie Putman, Aaron McDonald, Hollie Parrish; siblings, Steve (Ginny) of Lyons, David (Carol) of Lyons, Susan (Joe) Pezzulo of Rochester, Elaine (Scott) Williams of Ontario, Yvonne (Don) VandenBussche of Lyons; foster sister, Thelma Orta of Oswego; brother-in-laws, Donald (Georgia) Vanderlinde of Sodus, John (Florence) Vanderlinde of Sodus, David Vanderlinde of Williamson; sister-in-law, Doris Schinsing of Marion; several nieces and nephews and host of other relatives and friends. The family expresses thanks to all of the staff of the Neuro-Medicine ICU at Strong Memorial Hospital for their care of Bernie and also to Mercy Flight Central and “first responders” for their quick response time. Friends and family are invited to call 2-4pm & 6-8pm, Friday, September 7th, 2018 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where funeral services will be held at 11am, Saturday, September 8th, 2018. Interment in Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Mercy Flight Central, 2420 Brickyard Rd, Canandaigua, NY 14424.