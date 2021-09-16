Putman, Donna L.

LYONS: Went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 12, 2021, unexpectedly. She was born on Saturday, November 14, 1942 to the late Harry and Grace Lee. Predeceased by her late husband George Anderson, son, Todd Anderson and son-in-law Gary Lawrence, Sr. Survived by her husband Burton L. Putman, Sr.; daughter, Tammy Anderson; grandson Gary (Denise) Lawrence; great grandchildren Caidence, Adriana, Exilda and Isabella; sister, Grace Hill; step children, Christine (David) Putman, Rodney (Kris) Putman, Burton (Margurite) Putman, Valerie Putman, Jessie (Freddy) Petty, Michelle (Matt) Guck, several step grandchildren and great grandchildren, her fur baby Molly, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Donna enjoyed going to New Beginnings Ministry Church in Wolcott, NY. She was a member of the Sodus Town Ambulance Corps, Inc., for many years. She enjoyed traveling, taking cruises and visiting family out of state as well as playing cards and Bingo. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 12 noon until service time at 1:30PM at New Beginnings Ministry Church, 12353 Tyrell Street, Wolcott, NY 14590. Interment will follow at Sodus Rural Cemetery, Sodus, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in Donna's name to Sodus Town Ambulance Corps., or to the New Beginnings Ministry Church.