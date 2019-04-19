Quackenbush, Martin 

NEWARK/PALMYRA: Martin Quackenbush, 90, died Sunday April 14 at the Ontario Center Nursing Home in Canandaigua. Martin was born May 29, 1928 in Savannah NY to Bertus and Minnie Quackenbush. In his earlier years, he worked on the railroad with his father. He enjoyed watching TV, especially cowboy movies which he loved. He is survived by his friends of the ARC and Ontario Center Nursing Home. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Roy and Arthur Quackenbush. Calling hours will be Thursday April 25 from 11am-Noon at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark with a funeral service to follow. Burial will be in Butler Savannah Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com