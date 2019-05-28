Quagliata, Carl Anthony

LYONS: Carl Anthony Quagliata, age 90, of Lyons, N.Y., went to be with the Lord, at 6:00 pm, May 25, 2019 at his home, surrounded by loving members of his family. Carl was born on April 12, 1929 to the parents of, Rosario and Anna Costa. He was the youngest of 8 siblings. Carl served in the US Army from 1946-1947. He met his future wife of 69 years, Mac (Mary Alice Caprilla) in 1949. He was a life member of the VFW Post 5092. Carl, a Parishioner, of St. Michael’s Parish for 69 years, attended and participated in men’s retreats. ​Carl was a superior craftsman his entire career. As a Master Mason he completed numerous residential and commercial construction projects throughout New York State. He owned his own Masonry business for most of his career and worked for New York State Psychiatric Center for the last 10 years, from which he retired from in 1991. For the last 28 years, during the winter, Carl and Mac resided in the Sunshine State of Palm Bay, Florida.​ Carl is survived by his beloved wife, Mac; son, Joseph (Cindy) Quagliata, daughter, Tara (Anthony) Pursati, and son, Greg (Cheryl) Quagliata; eight grandchildren, Tiffany (Jeffrey) Cooney, Nicole, Gina, Crystale (Jon) Dunn, Lucas (Sara) Quagliata, Alicia, Chris, Jessica, two great grandchildren, Brady and Lincoln; several nieces, nephews, and friends.​ Carl will be fondly remembered for his God-given wisdom, patience, and generosity. ​He was predeceased by his parents, and siblings: Jenny (Harold) Witt, Salvatore (Almeda) Quagliata, Anna (Bud) Bowler, Joseph (Sophie) Quagliata, Frank (Flora) Quagliata, Gracie Witt, and Lucy Gunnoe. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William Street, Lyons. A military funeral will be Friday, May 31, 2019, at 10 am at St. Joseph the Worker/ St. Michael’s Parish, 3 Holley Street, Lyons. ​ Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 3 Holley Street, Lyons, N.Y. 14489 and the Humane Society of Wayne County 1475 County House Road, Lyons, N.Y. 14489.​ Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons. For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit www.pusaterifunerals.com